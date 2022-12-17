Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,672 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,200,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

