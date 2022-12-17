Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,901 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 20.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.49 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

