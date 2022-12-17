Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 3,029 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

