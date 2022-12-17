Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 79 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $242.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.94. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

