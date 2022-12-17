Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 2,665 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.