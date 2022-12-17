Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $35.87 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.