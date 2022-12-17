Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.79 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

