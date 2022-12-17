Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LG Display by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Down 1.4 %

LPL opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.44. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. On average, research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

