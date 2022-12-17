Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,951 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,085 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,882 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.74.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $281.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,636.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,636.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 86,721 shares of company stock worth $4,916,592 and sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

