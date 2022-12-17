Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $215,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 103,438 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 86.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

