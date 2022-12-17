Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $153.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

