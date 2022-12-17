Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 85.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1,274.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 749,028 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 267.5% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.