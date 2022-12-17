Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

