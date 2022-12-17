Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

MU opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

