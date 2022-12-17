General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $36.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

