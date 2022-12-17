General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 233.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 15.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 147,059 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Shares of GM opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

