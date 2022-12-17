Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

