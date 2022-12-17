HC Wainwright Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $56.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

CYTK stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,268,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 94,609 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

