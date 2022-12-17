Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

HLI opened at $92.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

