IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $227.99 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

