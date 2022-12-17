Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

NYSE ITW opened at $216.79 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

