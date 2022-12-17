Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $144.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

