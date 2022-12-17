Insider Selling: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Sells 13,020 Shares of Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.92 and a beta of 2.12. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

