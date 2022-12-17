International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $103.11 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

