International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in International Paper were worth $63,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $1,936,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in International Paper by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

