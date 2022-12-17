Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $51.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.