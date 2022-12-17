Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 36,382.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 229,211 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $384.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $658.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

