Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $264.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $223.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.