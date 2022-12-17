iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 81,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 127,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 944.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 129,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.87 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

