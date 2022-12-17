iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

MBB stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $107.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

