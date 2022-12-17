iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.