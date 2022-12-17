iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $170.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

