J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $155.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.70.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

