JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.48.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,095,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after buying an additional 2,430,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,241,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

