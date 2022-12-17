JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

