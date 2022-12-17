Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,128 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after acquiring an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

