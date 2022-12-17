KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 60,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $16.62 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

