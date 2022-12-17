Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

KYMR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $66.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,236,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.