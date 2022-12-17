L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.27 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

