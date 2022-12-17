Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $133,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,252.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $49.83 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $88.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

