Legal & General Group Plc Has $133.88 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,877,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $133,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

