Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in F5 were worth $109,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F5 by 38.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

