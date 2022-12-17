Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $117,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 96.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 51.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

