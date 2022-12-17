Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 73,693 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,699,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,693 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $123,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

