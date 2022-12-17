Legal & General Group Plc Sells 202,872 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 202,872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $138,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

