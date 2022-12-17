Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,224,149 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $23.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

