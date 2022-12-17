Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,224,149 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $23.89.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
