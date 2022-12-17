Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $542.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $506.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $481.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.66 and a 200 day moving average of $435.83. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

