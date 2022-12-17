LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,361 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,754,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,130,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 257.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 306,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,570,000 after acquiring an additional 220,806 shares during the period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $206.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.