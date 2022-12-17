Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $43.96. Approximately 196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.