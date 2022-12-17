Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Natixis grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 631,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281,748 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

